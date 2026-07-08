Trump calls for US to cut off trade with Spain: "Wasted cause"

Ankara, Turkey - President Donald Trump lashed out at Spain while delivering remarks at the NATO summit, threatening to halt all trade with the country if they don't pay their fair share.

President Donald Trump threatened to cease trade with Spain over their low defense spending and their criticisms of the war with Iran. © Collage: AFP/Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/POOL & AFP/Alastair Grant/POOL

Early Wednesday, Trump slammed Spain as "a terrible partner in NATO" because they "don't participate… don't pay."

"Spain is a wasted cause," Trump declared. "We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore."

The president went on to claim that Spain was treating NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte "terribly," and told Rutte he "shouldn't carry" them any longer.

"Watch them come running back. Oh they'll come running back," he added.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has repeatedly criticized members of the alliance over their comparably lower defense spending.

He has been fiercely feuding with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has openly criticized Trump's decision to go to war with Iran, and has blocked the US from using military bases located in Spain for the war effort.

In March, Trump leveled the exact same threats to cut trade with Spain, though it's unclear how he could do so after the Supreme Court struck down his use of emergency powers to slap arbitrary tariffs on other countries.