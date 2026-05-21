Trump calls off signing of AI executive order: "I didn't like certain aspects of it"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he had postponed the signing of an executive order on artificial intelligence with top CEOs at the White House on Thursday because he didn't like parts of the text.

Trump called off the signing of a new executive order about AI, saying he "didn't like certain aspects of it." © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

"Because I didn't like certain aspects of it, I postponed it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office just a few hours before the ceremony was due to happen. "I didn't like what I was seeing."

"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that's going to get in the way of that lead," he said.

"It's causing tremendous good, and it's also bringing in a lot of jobs, tremendous numbers of jobs," Trump added.

The executive order was intended to help protect US computer systems from powerful artificial intelligence that could give bad actors unprecedented powers.

The order was triggered in part by a new AI model called Mythos, built by the startup Anthropic, which the company has refused to release publicly because it believes the technology is too dangerous.

The postponement also comes as a backlash against AI gathers pace across the US, with speakers promoting the technology getting booed at university commencement ceremonies, voters rebelling against data centers, and polls regularly showing negative attitudes toward AI.

But the effort for a government answer has reportedly provoked White House infighting, with officials worried that an executive order would amount to regulation of AI – something associated with the previous administration of Democrat Joe Biden.