Trump claims cutting down on vaccines will save "beautiful little babies" from autism

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently said that he believes bringing down the number of vaccines given to small children will also bring down autism rates.

President Donald Trump said that he believes bringing down the number of vaccines given to small children will also bring down autism rates. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

In a recent interview, Trump sang the praises of his Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate before being appointed to the role.

Trump insisted Kennedy was "doing a great job," adding, "People love him."

Then the president was asked if he believed there should be a Vaccine Safety Commission, to which he responded with a lengthy rant.

In it, he revealed that though he "believes" in vaccines, he doesn't believe there should be a mandate.

"I think we're up to 88 vaccines," the president claimed.

"They want to cut some out, and I think that's good, too, and I agree with that. Eighty-two's too many. If you look at Denmark and other countries, you have 12, 14, I think 17. And we have like 82," he continued.

"But I look at these beautiful little babies, and they get a vat, like a big glass, of stuff pumped into their bodies. And I think it's a very negative thing to do."

Trump concluded that he would like to see children get "like four visits to the doctor," as he believes, without any given evidence, that it will lead to "a much better result with the autism."