Trump considers issuing 250 pardons as part of America's blowout 250th anniversary bash

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly exploring the idea of issuing 250 pardons in "celebration" of the country's upcoming anniversary.

President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly exploring the idea of issuing 250 pardons in "celebration" of the country's upcoming anniversary. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though the administration has not officially made a final decision on the idea, sources recently told The Wall Street Journal that the president may make the announcement on June 14 – his own 80th birthday – or on July 4.

Some officials within the administration have raised concerns about the plan, as they believe issuing too many pardons could have a negative impact on the upcoming midterms.

The news comes as Trump has been planning a number of big events this summer to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

Some highlights include fireworks at Mount Rushmore, a "Great American State Fair," a Grand Prix race on the National Mall, and a UFC fight on the White House lawn.

Immediately after taking back the White House for his second term, one of his first actions was to sign an executive order pardoning thousands of the January 6 Capitol rioters – including violent offenders – and over 80 individuals who were accused alongside him in a plot to overturn the 2020 election.

He has since issued a historic number of pardons, most of which have been given to wealthy MAGA supporters who have contributed to his business or political ventures, and committed fraud or other similar white collar crimes.