Trump DOJ clashes with influencers over allegations of obstructing inquiry into Epstein's New Mexico ranch

Washington DC - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recently been facing heavy public criticism after New Mexico officials accused the agency of obstructing an inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein in an effort to protect President Donald Trump .

The Department of Justice has been clashing with X users who have been accusing them of obstructing a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico home. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Last Thursday, The New York Times published an article revealing that Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's attorney general, had requested original documents related to the convicted sex offender's Zorro Ranch property back in February.

Even after resending the request five times, however, it has yet to be fulfilled.

Torrez told the outlet the documents contain names of survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators, and other individuals who may aid the state's investigation, but the DOJ's "withholding of unredacted records is causing real and escalating harm."

After activist Melania D'Arrigo shared the Times' article in an X post and accused the DOJ of "protecting Trump and his billionaire pedophile friends," the agency surprisingly responded, sharing what they described as "receipts" to prove the allegations are "political theater."

The DOJ shared an image they claimed was a screenshot of their "detailed response" to Torrez, which was sent on June 30.

The image still left critics skeptical, as many argued that it didn't actually prove anything about the alleged obstruction. Nonetheless, the DOJ continued to clash with X users.

After attorney and influencer Aaron Parnas shared a post stating that "not enough people are talking" about the New Mexico case, the DOJ responded, referring him to their response to D'Arrigo.

When Parnas then accused them of impeding the investigation, the DOJ clapped back, "Thanks for the lift Aaron! Glad more people can see the proof we sent our response last month."