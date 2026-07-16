Trump drops big endorsement of "Pillow Man" Mike Lindell in Minnesota governor race

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently endorsed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to be the next governor of Minnesota.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has earned the president's endorsement in the Minnesota governor's race. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the president shared a Truth Social post declaring his support for "the 'Pillow Man,'" whom he described as "one of America's greatest and most hard working Patriots."

"Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment," Trump wrote.

"Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity. He truly deserves everything he gets – He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!!" he added.

Lindell is well-known as one of Trump's most outspoken supporters, and something of a caricature within the MAGA movement.

Most notably, Lindell has aggressively pushed Trump's conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen and has lost several major lawsuits over the unfounded claims.

In his second term, Trump has feuded with outgoing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for opposing his aggressive immigration agenda. Walz dropped his bid for re-election after Trump accused him of being complicit in widespread fraud in the state.

In a separate post shared Tuesday, Trump criticized Lindell's Democratic opponent, Senator Amy Klobuchar, whom he described as "equally as incompetent as Walz, and probably equally as corrupt."