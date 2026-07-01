Trump earned over $1 billion from crypto ventures in 2025, filings show

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recorded around $1.2 billion in income from his cryptocurrency activities in 2025, according to documents released Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics.

President Donald Trump recorded around $1.2 billion in income from his cryptocurrency activities in 2025. © REUTERS

A 1978 law requires the president and vice president to declare their income as well as their assets.

According to the documents, which are more than 900 pages long, Trump received nearly $550 million from his ties to the startup World Liberty Financial.

The Trump family lent its support and its name to this cryptocurrency platform, launched in September 2024.

World Liberty Financial issued its own cryptocurrency, WLFI, whose initial sale brought in $550 million.

Trump and his three sons also obtained, via an intermediary company, DT Marks Defi, an additional 22.5 billion WLFI, currently worth around $1.3 billion.

In April 2025, WLF also marketed its stablecoin – a digital currency whose value is pegged to a traditional currency, in this case the dollar.

Trump's income disclosure also mentions $635 million in royalties received under a licensing agreement related to the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, launched just hours before his inauguration in January 2025.