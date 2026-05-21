Trump eases Biden's "ridiculous" curbs on super-pollutants

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the easing of curbs on a group of powerful greenhouse gases commonly found in refrigerators and air conditioners.

Trump has moved to relax curbs on hydrofluorocarbons imposed by the previous administration. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

Republican Trump slammed the "ridiculous" rules introduced by his Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, on super-pollutants known as hydrofluorocarbons.

Trump said the move would reduce the cost of living for US consumers. His approval ratings are plummeting as disruption to oil supplies from the Iran war drives up prices.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he was "officially terminating the Biden administration's ridiculous regulations imposing costly requirements on refrigerators and air conditioners."

"It's ridiculous, unnecessary, and costly, and actually makes the machinery worse," the billionaire president added.

Trump's administration is extending deadlines for grocery and other companies to phase out the use of HFCs under a 2023 law, the Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

It will also amend a 2024 act so that it exempts all road refrigerant appliances used to transport goods from new leak requirements for HFCs, it said.

Surrounded by company executives as he sat at his Oval Office desk, Trump said there would be "no negative impact" from the changes.

"There's no environmental concern," he said.