Trump endorses Congressman who has been missing for months: "He will never let you down!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently endorsed MAGA Congressman Tom Kean Jr. for re-election... but no one seems to know where Kean is.

On Monday, President Donald Trump (r.) endorsed a New Jersey Congressional candidate who has been missing from the public eye for 89 days. © Collage: TomKean.com & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Late Monday night, Trump shared a Truth Social post describing Kean as a "great representative" for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, and a "tremendous advocate" for his America First agenda.

"Tom Kean has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," the president wrote, adding, "GET OUT AND VOTE FOR TOM - HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

In an X post, Kean thanked the president and urged everyone to "get out and vote!"

According to The Daily Beast, Kean is running unopposed in his Republican primary race, but he has been missing from Congress for 89 days, with his last public appearance being on March 5.

On April 27, Kean shared a statement revealing he was away due to a "personal medical issue" and assured his constituents he would return to work soon.

The chairman of the Republican Party in Sussex County recently told The New York Times that when he reached out to Kean to ask if there was anything he needed, the candidate responded, "Just your prayers."