Trump escalates dismantling of Education Department with major office shifts

Washington DC - In his attempt to dismantle the agency, President Donald Trump and his administration are preparing to make big changes at the Department of Education.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's Department of Education announced they were moving its civil rights and special education offices to other agencies. © Jim WATSON / AFP

On Tuesday, DOE Secretary Linda McMahon shared a statement on X, announcing that the Department of Health and Human Services, run by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will now take over the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services.

The Department of Justice - with help from Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon - will take on the Office of Civil Rights.

In an op-ed for Fox News, McMahon defended the move, arguing that parents must exert "Herculean" efforts to get the help they need, and explained her goal is to scale back "federal micromanagement" and "break down the bureaucratic barriers."

She insisted the government's "obligation to enforce" the functions of the offices will continue as it "predates the existence" of the DOE, and claimed the Trump administration had requested funds for special education be increased.

While running for president in 2024, Trump campaigned on shutting down the DOE, arguing that education oversight should be left to individual states.

Since his win, McMahon has moved on that promise by implementing cuts and moving several other offices out of the agency, such as tasking the Labor Department with overseeing K-12 programs.