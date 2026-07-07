Trump faces backlash after sharing hateful post about Muslim children in kindergarten graduation video

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he shared a post on social media demonizing Muslim kindergarteners.

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after sharing a social media post seemingly attacking Muslim kindergarteners celebrating their graduation. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the president shared a Truth Social post that featured a brief video of a group of small children smiling and singing a song during a graduation ceremony.

The post included a caption from the right-wing account End Wokeness, which read, "Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab... in kindergarten."

According to People, the video is of the 2026 kindergarten graduation of students at Gateway STEM Academy, a majority-Black K-8 charter school in Minnesota.

The state of Minnesota – which has the highest population of Somalian immigrants in the country – has been on the president's radar after MAGA journalist Nick Shirley went viral last year with a video claiming he discovered a network of "Somali-ran fraudulent businesses" that were funded by the local government.

Though Shirley provided little evidence for his claims, it led to Governer Tim Walz dropping his bid for reelection, and Trump has since launched investigations into the state's government.

Walz shared a screenshot of Trump's post on X, accusing the president of "attacking a group of kindergarteners because of the clothes they wore to school."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also criticized the post, accusing Trump of using his platform "to amplify anti-Muslim bigotry and target Muslim children."

"Children deserve to feel safe in their schools and communities. When a political leader validates hate speech, it gives bigots a green light to target minority children," the group added.