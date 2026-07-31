Trump faces fierce resistance from preservationists over efforts to repaint Eisenhower building
Washington DC - A group of preservationists is fighting back against President Donald Trump's efforts to repaint the iconic Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
According to The Washington Examiner, Cultural Heritage Partners filed a renewed motion on Thursday requesting a judge block the administration from testing the white paint it wants to use to repaint the 19th-century landmark.
The move comes after the Trump administration announced in May that it was working with an outside vendor to test the paint, as the president believes the makeover will contribute to his efforts to "beautify" the nation's capital.
In the filing, the CHP argues that the issue isn't with the testing but the fact that it is being done "without following the process Congress established to protect historic places and ensure the public has a voice."
In a statement to People, Greg Werkheiser, a founding partner of Cultural Heritage Partners, noted that the White House has not disclosed who will conduct the testing and expressed skepticism about the effort overall, pointing to the Trump administration's recent trouble-plagued projects.
"Is it the same people who brought us the peeling paint of the granite Reflecting Pool? Or the surprise demolition of the East Wing? Or the dumping of hazardous debris from that demolition on a public DC golf course?" Werkheiser said.
"The American people deserve the transparency required by law," he added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Middle East Images