Trump faces fierce resistance from preservationists over efforts to repaint Eisenhower building

A group of preservationists asked a judge to block President Donald Trump's efforts to repaint the Eisenhower building. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

According to The Washington Examiner, Cultural Heritage Partners filed a renewed motion on Thursday requesting a judge block the administration from testing the white paint it wants to use to repaint the 19th-century landmark.

The move comes after the Trump administration announced in May that it was working with an outside vendor to test the paint, as the president believes the makeover will contribute to his efforts to "beautify" the nation's capital.

In the filing, the CHP argues that the issue isn't with the testing but the fact that it is being done "without following the process Congress established to protect historic places and ensure the public has a voice."

In a statement to People, Greg Werkheiser, a founding partner of Cultural Heritage Partners, noted that the White House has not disclosed who will conduct the testing and expressed skepticism about the effort overall, pointing to the Trump administration's recent trouble-plagued projects.