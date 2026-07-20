Trump gets called out by Senate Democrats for making "eye-popping profits" off presidency

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his family are facing allegations of monetarily profiting from his time in office while everyday Americans continue to struggle.

On Monday, Senate Democrats released a report accusing President Donald Trump and his family of making billions of dollars off his time in office. © Jim WATSON / AFP

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with other Democrats, released a report titled "The Cost of Corruption."

The report alleges that Trump and his family "have systematically turned the power of the presidency into eye-popping profits."

It further points to Trump's most recent financial disclosures, which revealed he has profited at least $2 billion since the start of his second term by "exploiting lucrative ventures" linked to his role as president.

Most notably, the Trump administration recently cut a billion-dollar tungsten mining deal with Kazakhstan, and the president's two eldest sons have reportedly been investing in a portfolio of defense technology startups.

Additionally, World Liberty Financial – the Trump family's cryptocurrency business – has more than $1 billion in digital assets.

Trump faced heavy criticism for profiting off his time in office during and after his first term. In his second term, however, he and his family have gotten even more brazen in their efforts.

Economic analyst Steve Rattner recently shared data in an X post that found Trump's net worth has grown by 183% in his second term.

In contrast, former President Barack Obama trailed far behind Trump at 47% in growth.