Trump gives health update after third exam in a year – do people have a reason to be worried?

Bethesda, Maryland - President Donald Trump said an annual medical check-up had gone "perfectly" Tuesday, as the health of the oldest US president ever to take the oath faces growing scrutiny with the approach of his 80th birthday.

President Donald Trump's health was under scrutiny once again Tuesday as he had his annual medical examination just days before his 80th birthday. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The oldest president ever sworn into office, Republican Trump has repeatedly boasted of his mental and physical vigor compared to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

But this latest check-up comes amid speculation about Trump's well-being due to bruising on his hand and his apparent sleepiness in meetings.

"Everything checked out PERFECTLY," Trump posted on his Truth Social network as he drove back to the White House from the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.

Trump has long been accused of a lack of transparency about his health – and the chronology of his various check-ups during his second term has added to the confusion.

He referred to Tuesday's check-up as a "six-month physical," despite the White House billing it as an annual dental and medical examination when it announced it earlier this month.

The billionaire turns 80 on June 14 – an event that will coincide with a UFC cage fight held on the White House lawn that is due to be watched by thousands of spectators.

Trump often boasts about his health, saying that he is far fitter than previous presidents despite his weight and a love of fast food.

"I feel the same as I did 50 years ago," he said during an Oval Office event earlier this month.

"Maybe junk food is good," added Trump, who is known for his fondness for burgers, steak, and Diet Coke.