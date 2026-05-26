Trump gives health update after third exam in a year – do people have a reason to be worried?
Bethesda, Maryland - President Donald Trump said an annual medical check-up had gone "perfectly" Tuesday, as the health of the oldest US president ever to take the oath faces growing scrutiny with the approach of his 80th birthday.
The oldest president ever sworn into office, Republican Trump has repeatedly boasted of his mental and physical vigor compared to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.
But this latest check-up comes amid speculation about Trump's well-being due to bruising on his hand and his apparent sleepiness in meetings.
"Everything checked out PERFECTLY," Trump posted on his Truth Social network as he drove back to the White House from the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.
Trump has long been accused of a lack of transparency about his health – and the chronology of his various check-ups during his second term has added to the confusion.
He referred to Tuesday's check-up as a "six-month physical," despite the White House billing it as an annual dental and medical examination when it announced it earlier this month.
The billionaire turns 80 on June 14 – an event that will coincide with a UFC cage fight held on the White House lawn that is due to be watched by thousands of spectators.
Trump often boasts about his health, saying that he is far fitter than previous presidents despite his weight and a love of fast food.
"I feel the same as I did 50 years ago," he said during an Oval Office event earlier this month.
"Maybe junk food is good," added Trump, who is known for his fondness for burgers, steak, and Diet Coke.
Is Trump hiding a health problem from the public?
Last summer, the White House disclosed that Trump had been evaluated for swelling in his legs and diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency – a common condition in which faulty vein valves allow blood to pool, causing swelling, cramping, and skin changes.
The revelation came after Trump was seen with swollen ankles on a number of occasions.
Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has also often appeared with bruising on his right hand, usually covered with makeup.
He had a rash on his neck during one Oval Office appearance as well.
The White House has attributed the marks on his hand to the aspirin he takes as part of a "standard" cardiovascular health regimen.
After his October check-up, Trump said an MRI taken during the visit showed his cardiovascular health was "excellent."
His doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House at the time that Trump's cardiac age "was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."
During the 2024 presidential election, Biden was forced to drop his bid for a second term at the age of 81 after a disastrous debate against Trump.
Biden was the oldest ever president to take office – until Trump began his second term.
Cover photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP