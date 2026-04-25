Trump hit with humiliating new polling record: "Minus 32 points!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been hit with a humiliating new polling record that an expert on Friday described as "making the type of history that no president likes to make."

New polling shows President Donald Trump's economic approval rating cratering since the start of his second term. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump's approval ratings are in the gutter following his decision to launch a war against Iran, triggering economic shocks that have sent oil prices through the roof, spiked the cost of living, and threatened the world's food supply.

"Let's take a look at Trump's net approval rating on the economy – look where he is today!" CNN's Harry Enten said on Friday, standing before a chart showing that steep decline in the president's popularity.

According to the data, Trump has gone from sitting at plus-six points in January 2025 to crashing all the way down to -32 points in April 2026, a historic low.

"Look at where he is, way, way down there, minus-32 points in his net approval rating," Enten exclaimed. "That's a nearly 40-point dip in a little bit more than a year's time."

"The economy was a strength for him," Enten said. "It has become absolutely an anchor that is dragging him down to a historic degree… making the type of history that no president likes to make."

On Tuesday, three new polls showed Trump's overall approval rating has plummeted into the mid-30s, with one particular poll putting him at only 33%.

Across all factors, even in polls conducted by traditional allies of Trump, his ratings are consistently down, particularly on the economy, inflation, and his handling of the war with Iran.