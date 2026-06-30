Trump hit with major loss as Supreme Court rules on his bid to end birthright citizenship

Washington DC - On Tuesday, the Supreme Court struck down an executive order signed earlier this year by President Donald Trump that sought to destroy birthright citizenship.

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to strike down an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that sought to get rid of birthright citizenship. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

"Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights – to freely participate in our political community," Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the ruling.

"The framers of the 14th Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land.'

"We keep that promise today," he added.

The decision deals a major blow to Trump, who has been calling for birthright citizenship to be overturned as part of his aggressive immigration agenda.

The ruling effectively discards an executive order the president signed on the first day of his second term, which said citizenship would no longer be granted to anyone born on US soil to undocumented parents.

In a statement, Roman Palomares, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens – the nation's largest Latino civil rights group and one of the plaintiffs in the case – praised the court's decision.