Trump insists fallen US troops supported his Iran war

Kent County, Delaware - President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that fallen US troops supported his controversial decision to launch a war of aggression against Iran.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump insisted, without evidence, that recently fallen US soldiers supported the Iran war and its cause. © AFP/Saul Loeb

His comments came as the president attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in honor of four recent casualties of the war – Lt. Tyler Feehan (25) of Hawaii, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales (19) of Texas, Sgt. Angel Rampersad (28) of New York, and Sgt. Michael Swinton (30) of North Carolina.

Ahead of the event, Trump, speaking for the soldiers, said they supported the war and its cause.

"They said, and they – all of them said very strongly – we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. They won't have a nuclear weapon," Trump insisted.

"So we're going to honor them. And it's… one of the hardest things to do as a president. But, has to be done."

Trump dismissed the fact that polls show Americans do not support the war as made up.

"A poll just came out. Americans don't want to have gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll," Trump insisted.

"Nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he added. "You want Iran to have a nuclear weapon? You think it's good?"