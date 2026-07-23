Trump insists fallen US troops supported his Iran war
Kent County, Delaware - President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that fallen US troops supported his controversial decision to launch a war of aggression against Iran.
His comments came as the president attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in honor of four recent casualties of the war – Lt. Tyler Feehan (25) of Hawaii, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales (19) of Texas, Sgt. Angel Rampersad (28) of New York, and Sgt. Michael Swinton (30) of North Carolina.
Ahead of the event, Trump, speaking for the soldiers, said they supported the war and its cause.
"They said, and they – all of them said very strongly – we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. They won't have a nuclear weapon," Trump insisted.
"So we're going to honor them. And it's… one of the hardest things to do as a president. But, has to be done."
Trump dismissed the fact that polls show Americans do not support the war as made up.
"A poll just came out. Americans don't want to have gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll," Trump insisted.
"Nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he added. "You want Iran to have a nuclear weapon? You think it's good?"
Donald Trump's forever war
The president's remarks come as his decision to launch the war in February alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced heavy criticism. It also comes shortly after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that it has already cost taxpayers a whopping $37.5 billion.
To make matters worse, the US' war effort has repeatedly faced accusations of illegal actions and war crimes.
The conflict also appears to have no end in sight, as Trump has gone back and forth between promising a peace deal and threatening to annihilate the entire country. On Wednesday, he vowed Iran would "pay a big price" and are being "decimated" for recent strikes.
Trump also told reporters that he plans to tell the soldiers' families: "We love your child… and all you can do is draw out your heart."
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb