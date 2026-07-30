Trump is killing the American Dream for Black Americans, report argues

New York, New York - Is the American Dream dead for Black Americans under President Donald Trump ?

A new report published Thursday argues the American Dream has become harder to achieve for Black Americans under President Donald Trump. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the 50th Anniversary Edition of the National Urban League's annual State of Black America report, contributors argued that achieving the American Dream has grown more difficult for Black Americans under Trump.

The report, published Thursday, pointed to troubling data about growing disparities between Black and white Americans that demonstrate how his policies are directly affecting them.

This includes rising rates of poverty, the administration's efforts to revamp elections and the Voting Rights Act, overhauls of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and executive orders striking down diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The report further accuses the Trump administration of waging an "economic assault" on all Americans – especially Black Americans – and notes that "calls for racial healing and righting of this nation's wrongs... feel like a fever dream" under Trump.

The report comes as the president has faced growing criticism in his second term for pushing white nationalist-aligned policies and rhetoric, regularly denigrating minority and marginalized groups, and even moving to erase Black history from national museums.

In conclusion, contributors to the report – which included politicians, legal experts, and media figures – suggested the civil rights community needs to figure out how to "consolidate its legal resistance and turn courtroom wins into durable policy."