Trump issues executive order to reduce pesticides in food

Washington DC - President Donald Trump issued a new executive order to study pesticide-related health risks within the US' food supply chain, without calling for new regulations or legislation.

President Donald Trump introduced a new executive order calling for further research into pesticide-related health risks in the US' food supply chain. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

The new order, titled "Advancing regenerative agriculture and strengthening American farm resilience," calls on the Environmental Protection Agency to prioritize the approval of pesticide alternatives.

It also requests that the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services boost research into the impact of pesticides on human health.

"American farmers and ranchers have always prioritized care of their land and are increasingly interested in adopting innovative conservation farming practices like regenerative agriculture," the order said.

"It is the policy of the United States to promote continued advances in precision agriculture technologies; significantly increase Federal investment in regenerative agriculture practices, research, and education; and spur private-sector innovation in farm modernization by reducing red tape and strengthening public-private partnerships."

Responding to Trump's executive order, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement that it will "deepen our understanding of how agricultural practices, nutrition, environmental exposures, and human health are connected."

Even RFK Jr. loyalists were unhappy, the Make America Healthy Again coalition angry that more concrete steps were not introduced.

Vani Hari, a MAHA wellness influencer, was particularly angry, after spending the day rallying outside the Supreme Court – which on Thursday ruled against a patient who claimed glyphosate had caused his cancer.