Trump jokes that he's not a target of the ICC – yet: "It could happen"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump joked Friday that he is not yet a target of the International Criminal Court, as his government wages a campaign against the institution, urging member nations to withdraw.

Trump joked about being a possible target of the ICC as his administration wages war against The Hague. © REUTERS

"By the way, there's no information that they're after me," but "it could happen," Trump said to laughs from cabinet members gathered at the Camp David presidential retreat, interrupting top diplomat Marco Rubio as he reiterated American opposition to the court.

"He's not trying to defend me. He is trying to defend Bibi and various other people," the president said, using a nickname for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the subject of a 2024 ICC arrest warrant on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In mid-July, the US launched a major diplomatic offensive against the court – a long-standing bete noir accused of threatening Americans – promising new sanctions and calling for partners to quit.

Relations between the Trump administration and the court, which is based in The Hague, are extremely poor, with some judges already subject to US sanctions.

Established in 2002, the ICC is responsible for prosecuting perpetrators of the world's most serious crimes when nations lack the will or capacity to do so themselves.

But Rubio claimed Friday that the court is "an illegitimate international organization."

Neither Israel nor the US is a party to the international treaty that established the ICC.