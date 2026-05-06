Trump launches probe into Smith College over admission of trans women

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently launched a probe into Smith College – the nation's largest women's college – over its policy of accepting transgender women.

President Donald Trump's Education Department on Monday launched a probe into Smith College over their policy of accepting admissions from trans women. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / Dreamstime

In a press release shared on Monday, the Department of Education announced that its Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into the school welcoming trans women and granting them "access to women-only spaces, including dormitories, bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams."

The OCR seeks to determine whether the school is violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which "prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance."

The Department of Education argues that Title IX "contains a single-sex exception that allows colleges to enroll all-male or all-female student bodies – but the exception applies on the basis of biological sex difference, not subjective gender identity."

"An all-girls college that enrolls male students professing a female identity would cease to qualify as single sex under Title IX," the Department added.



The move comes as Trump has made targeting the trans community and the so-called "woke" culture that allows them to exist a focus of his second term. He has focused specifically on blocking trans women from being allowed to participate in women's sports through executive orders.