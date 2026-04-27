Trump loses it over questions about dinner shooter's manifesto: "I'm not a pedophile!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had a meltdown after he was pressed about one damning line included in a letter attributed to the alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter.

President Donald Trump recently grew combative after he was asked about allegations the Correspondents' Dinner shooter made about him in their manifesto. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday night, the president sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes, during which anchor Norah O'Donnell read excerpts from a note left by alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen.

The note detailed why Trump administration officials were the "targets" of the attack, and, in an apparent reference to the president, the auther says they are "no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

This sent Trump off the deep end.

"I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people. Horrible people," he said in the interview.

"Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."

When O'Donnell asked if he believed the alleged shooter was referring to him, Trump grew more irate.

"I'm not a pedophile! Excuse me. Excuse me. I'm not a pedophile! " he exclaimed. "You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things."

"You should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things," he concluded.