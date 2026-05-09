Trump makes wild claim DRC sent prisoners to US-Mexico border – without providing evidence

Washington DC - President Donald Trump wildly claimed that the Democratic Republic of the Congo released people from its prisons and sent them to trigger chaos on the US' border with Mexico .

President Donald Trump wildly claimed that the Democratic Republic of the Congo has released prisoners and sent them to the US-Mexican border.

"They emptied the prisons of the Congo into the area of the southern border, and then told them to just walk in, because stupid Americans are going to accept you beautifully," Trump claimed during a Mothers' Day event at the White House on Friday.

"And these were hard, mean, vicious criminals they allowed into our country," he continued, providing no evidence for his claims and using it as an opportunity to attack former President Joe Biden.

"How anybody can vote for these people is hard to believe, okay, it's hard to believe," he continued.

Trump's comments came amid ongoing talks between the DRC and Rwanda, which have been engaged in an on-again, off-again conflict since the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, which saw thousands flee into the Congo's eastern border region.

Washington has claimed responsibility for recent developments and de-escalations between Rwanda and the DRC. In December, Trump slapped Rwanda with sanctions for violating the terms of a peace agreement.

It is unclear where Trump's claims about DRC prisoners originate, and the president has a history of making exaggerated or untruthful claims about migrants, often spreading the false claim that all refugees and asylum seekers are "illegal" and criminals.