Trump Mobile promises long-delayed $499 phones will begin shipping this week

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's mobile phone venture recently announced that it will finally begin shipping its first device after months of delays and backlash from MAGA.

Trump's mobile phone venture recently announced that it will finally begin shipping its first device after months of delays and backlash from MAGA. © Collage: CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The X account for Trump Mobile shared a post on Wednesday announcing that their $499 T1 phone will be shipping this week for everyone who pre-ordered it.

The post featured a video of the new gold phone, which critics were quick to point out is actually a rehoused T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro phone that is made in China and currently retails for $126.

Trump and his two eldest sons unveiled their new business venture last June, promising to release phones that were designed and made in the US.

The company later scrapped the promise, instead committing to sell products "designed with American values in mind."

When preorders for the T1 originally opened up, customers were promised an August release date. After it passed, the company repeatedly moved the date, but still failed to release the phone as promised, angering many.

In a statement to CNN, CEO Pat O'Brien argued that the "technology business is more difficult than some may realize, as parts must be tested for quality assurances."