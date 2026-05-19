Trump mocks Mark Cuban over stunning flip towards MAGA: "He made a mistake"

During a press conference on Monday, Donald Trump (c.) mocked Mark Cuban (r.) over his past support for the politician's Democratic opposition. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the president held a press conference at the White House to promote his new TrumpRX, which he worked with Cuban on to produce prescription drugs at lower prices.

At one point, Trump was asked how he managed to work with the billionaire, despite his endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race and past disapproval of Trump.

"Well, he made a mistake. It was a big mistake," Trump said, igniting an enthusiastic laugh from Cuban.

Trump went on to defend their partnership, explaining that Cuban was adamant to work with him because he now thinks TrumpRX "really works" – a sentiment the president said the Shark Tank star "had to believe if he said it about me."

Following the president, Cuban gave a speech in which he touted himself as the "biggest proponent" of TrumpRX and said that "together, we're going to do something special."

The partnership has been met with swift backlash, as Cuban has a long history of criticizing Trump – at one point even describing him as the "antithesis" of good leadership, character, and ethics.