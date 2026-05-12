Trump nabs major court win in the debate over whether or not his global 10% tariff is legal

A US federal appeals court on Tuesday temporarily paused a ruling declaring President Donald Trump's global 10% tariffs illegal, granting a government request to suspend the decision pending appeal. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Trump imposed the temporary 10% duty in February, shortly after the Supreme Court struck down many of his global tariffs.

On May 7, the US Court of International Trade (CIT) blocked the tariffs from being implemented against two companies and the state of Washington. That decision was to take effect on Tuesday.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday issued a brief order that included an administrative stay on the CIT's order, setting a schedule for both sides to file briefs on the matter.

In its motion for a stay, the Trump administration argued that the CIT's decision should be stayed pending the full run of government appeals – up to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

It argued that if it issued refunds on the 10% global tariff, only to have an appeals court uphold its position, it would be unable to pursue economic redress.