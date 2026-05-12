Trump nominates FEMA head he fired last year to lead the agency once again

Washington DC - President Donald Trump nominated Cameron Hamilton to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the same person he fired from the role last year after he objected to its abolition.

President Donald Trump has ominated Cameron Hamilton to lead FEMA, the same person he fired last year for objecting to the agency's abolition. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The White House announced Hamilton's nomination in a post on its website on Monday, sending his appointment to the Senate for approval. If he is confirmed, it would make him the first permanent FEMA leader of Trump's second term.

Hamilton served a brief stint as FEMA's acting administrator last year, but was ousted days after he testified to Congress that the agency should not be eliminated, defying a suggestion championed by both Trump and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I do not believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency," Hamilton told Congress.

The appointment is likely to face opposition from Democrats, who will point to the fact that the former Navy Seal has no prior experience in natural disaster management, FEMA's core responsibility.

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, new rules were introduced mandating that the FEMA Administrator possesses extensive emergency management experience.

Trump wants to see the responsibilities currently overseen exclusively by FEMA to be largely shifted to state and local governments.

Last week, an advisory board appointed by Trump supported these changes, calling for FEMA to be streamlined so that it costs less and the money spent is done so more efficiently.

"FEMA is not the first responder, but rather a force multiplier standing shoulder to shoulder with states, tribes, and local governments to ensure rapid and effective recovery," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said last week.