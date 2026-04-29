Trump now has a new "Don Colossus" golden statue towering over his Miami golf club

Miami, Florida - A giant new golden statue of President Donald Trump has been unveiled at a golf club he owns in Miami.

President Donald Trump has treated himself to a massive golden statue of himself, towering above his golf course in Miami. © AFP/Henry Nicholls

The edifice is 15-feet tall, made of bronze, and coated in gold leaf. It stands atop a seven-foot pedestal, allowing Trump's likeness to watch over the golf resort while standing in an eerily similar pose to the massive statue of Kim Il Sung which towers over Pyongyang.

According to Golfweek, the massive new statue was installed at Trump's National Doral Miami golf club earlier this month in anticipation of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship, which kicked off this week.

It is reportedly being referred to by locals and regulars at the golf resort as "Don Colossus" and is positioned to be seen from most corners of the park.

Zanesville-based sculptor Alan Cottrill was tasked to create the statue and was paid $300,000 for the bronze and $60,000 for the gold leafing.

"Now fully installed, the sculpture is prominently positioned overlooking the resort's golf courses, where its gold-leaf surface interacts dynamically with the South Florida light," Cottrill said in a press release cited by the Columbus Dispatch.

He was commissioned to build the statue by cryptocurrency group $PATRIOT in August 2024 as a memorial to the attempted assassination of Trump a few months earlier in Butler, Pennsylvania.

When asked about the statue by Golfweek, professional golfer Rickie Fowler joked: "It's going to make me look smaller than I already am."