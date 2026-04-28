Trump offers new limited-edition passports with his face on them

Washington DC - The Department of State is gearing up to release a limited-edition passport to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, which will feature the face of President Donald Trump .

The State Department will soon roll out a limited-edition, America's 250th Anniversary passport featuring a picture of President Donald Trump's face. © Collage: US Department of State & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In mock-up designs provided to Fox News, one page features a rendering of the official presidential photo he unveiled before his return to office last year, along with the text of the Declaration of Independence, a US flag, his signature in gold, and the name of the country.

Another page shows the famous painting of the Founding Fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The passports' covers have also been slightly altered from the original. The front has the words "United States of America" enlarged, while the back includes an American flag with "250" centered between 13 stars, a reference to the 1777 version of the flag.

The limited edition passport will be part of Trump's broader plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America's independence. The festivities will include fireworks at Mount Rushmore, a "Great American State Fair," a Grand Prix race on the National Mall, and even a UFC fight on the White House lawn.