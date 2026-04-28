Trump offers new limited-edition passports with his face on them
Washington DC - The Department of State is gearing up to release a limited-edition passport to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, which will feature the face of President Donald Trump.
In mock-up designs provided to Fox News, one page features a rendering of the official presidential photo he unveiled before his return to office last year, along with the text of the Declaration of Independence, a US flag, his signature in gold, and the name of the country.
Another page shows the famous painting of the Founding Fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The passports' covers have also been slightly altered from the original. The front has the words "United States of America" enlarged, while the back includes an American flag with "250" centered between 13 stars, a reference to the 1777 version of the flag.
The limited edition passport will be part of Trump's broader plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America's independence. The festivities will include fireworks at Mount Rushmore, a "Great American State Fair," a Grand Prix race on the National Mall, and even a UFC fight on the White House lawn.
A State Department official said the passport will be available to "any American citizen" who applies for one during its expected rollout in July and will "continue for as long as there is availability."
Cover photo: Collage: US Department of State & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP