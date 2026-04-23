Trump official reveals how many people have actually been approved for "gold card" visa

Washington DC - Only one person has been approved for President Donald Trump 's "gold card" visa program so far, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday, referring to a million-dollar residency card unveiled last year.

A Trump administration official has revealed that only one person has been approved for the president's $1 million "gold card" visa program. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The president signed an order last September to create the program offering residency for a fee of $1 million. It started accepting applications in December.

US officials have recently approved one person, Lutnick told a US House committee on Thursday.

"And there are hundreds in the queue" who are going through the process, he added.

Applicants also have to pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee, and Lutnick said they would go through a "most serious vetting and analysis."

The "gold card" residency program charges a $1 million fee for individuals and $2 million for sponsorships by corporations.

Its creation came at the same time that Trump ordered an annual $100,000 fee to be added to H-1B skilled worker visas.

Trump initially said the new visa would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the national deficit.