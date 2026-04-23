Trump official reveals how many people have actually been approved for "gold card" visa
Washington DC - Only one person has been approved for President Donald Trump's "gold card" visa program so far, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday, referring to a million-dollar residency card unveiled last year.
The president signed an order last September to create the program offering residency for a fee of $1 million. It started accepting applications in December.
US officials have recently approved one person, Lutnick told a US House committee on Thursday.
"And there are hundreds in the queue" who are going through the process, he added.
Applicants also have to pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee, and Lutnick said they would go through a "most serious vetting and analysis."
The "gold card" residency program charges a $1 million fee for individuals and $2 million for sponsorships by corporations.
Its creation came at the same time that Trump ordered an annual $100,000 fee to be added to H-1B skilled worker visas.
Trump initially said the new visa would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the national deficit.
In January, rapper Nicki Minaj claimed the president gave her a "gold card" for free and said she was "finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak".
Cover photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP