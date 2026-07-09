Trump orders fresh strikes on Iran over Hormuz attacks: "If it happens again, it will get much worse!"

Tehran, Iran - President Donald Trump ordered new strikes on Iran on Wednesday and warned of "much worse" if Tehran continues to attack vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil shipping channel.

President Donald Trump ordered new strikes on Iran on Wednesday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Iran state media reported explosions in multiple locations along the southern Iranian coast after US Central Command announced a new wave of strikes.

Warplanes were heard over Kish Island and explosions rocked the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Chabahar, part of which lost electricity, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "If it happens again, it will get much worse!"

While ordering retaliation against Tehran, the US president said earlier Wednesday that he expected the latest military flare-up to end quickly and left the door open to more talks.

CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out to degrade the ability of Iranian forces "to threaten freedom of navigation" in the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows.