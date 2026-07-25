Trump orders Smithsonian museum to put up disclaimer signs for "inaccurate" info on American history

Washington DC - President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday to install signage that warns visitors of inaccurate historical information inside The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington.

The Smithsonian American History Museum on July 7, 2026, in Washington, DC. © FINN GOMEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The highly unusual move marks the 80-year-old Republican's latest battle in his ideological war on American cultural institutions and monuments, some of which he has renamed for himself and renovated to his liking despite legal challenges.

The order calls on federal officials to "install temporary signage" on public walkways outside the building to "notify visitors that the Museum exhibits should be renovated" to reflect "accurate information regarding America's history."

It comes days after Anthea Hartig, historian and director of the National Museum of American History, testified before a US House subcommittee and faced harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers.

She highlighted how the museum's displays include "the desk on which Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence... Abraham Lincoln's top hat from the night he was assassinated, the Greensboro lunch counter, the gowns of the first ladies," and more.

In Tuesday's hearing, Republican congressman Tim Burchett said he felt the Smithsonian has "become infected by a woke ideology" to highlight American oppression.

Democrat Melanie Stansbury denounced that view, criticizing the Trump administration's broad crackdown on cultural and academic centers.