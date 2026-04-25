Trump orders swimming pool-style surface be added to DC's Reflecting Pool

Washington DC - Workers on Saturday were resurfacing the bottom of Washington's famous Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with "American flag blue"-colored material used in swimming pools, following an order by President Donald Trump .

President Trump has ordered an "American flag blue" bottom be placed into Washington's historic reflecting pool. © Andrew Leyden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The project – part of the capital city's sprucing up ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4 – will cost about $1.5 million and take roughly three weeks, Trump told reporters Thursday.

The 2,000-foot pool between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial "was in terrible shape," said Trump, who was a long-time real estate developer before entering politics.

"It was filthy, dirty, and it leaked like a sieve for many years," he said in a White House video about the plan.

Built in 1922-1923, the pool has become a key landmark in the US capital. Civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr delivered his famous I Have a Dream speech overlooking the reflecting pool in 1963.

Trump said he rejected a proposal to replace the stone in the bottom, a plan he said would cost $300 million and take three years.

Instead, he contacted contractors he had previously used, and they said using the swimming pool surface would cost much less and be completed in a fraction of the time.