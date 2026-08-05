Trump orders White House helipad project to be redone due to "noticeable slope"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is having a massive helipad built on the White House lawn, but recently noticed that something was off.

President Donald Trump recently ordered contractors to redo work on a helipad he is having built on the White House lawn after realizing an issue. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Trump recently ordered contractors to redo parts of the project, which began in June, after he realized the South Lawn had a "noticeable slope."

The New York Times reports that the project – which consists of a circle 100 feet in diameter in the middle of the lawn – appeared to be nearing completion as of last week.

But photos on Tuesday showed granite lettering for the Seal of the President of the United States had been removed and stripped down to bare concrete.

The project is one of many the president has implemented in his second term, as he has sought to remodel the White House in his MAGA image.

President Trump has argued the helipad is meant to accommodate for Marine One, a new transport helicopter built by a Lockheed Martin-owned company, which produces engine exhaust that could damage the lawn.

Lockheed Martin is reportedly paying for the helipad as a donation, which is expected to cost at least $5 million.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson declined to comment on the president's orders, but argued the renovations were necessary for safety and to "protect" the lawn from "the fierce exhaust fumes of the incredible Marine One."