Trump praises Iraq's new prime minister as a "champion" amid pressure over Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump praised new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi as a "champion" in a meeting at the White House Tuesday, even as Washington presses Baghdad to curb Iranian influence.

President Trump (r) hailed new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi as a "fantastic champion" as the two met at the White House on Tuesday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump hinted at making major oil deals with Iraq as he hosted Zaidi, a businessman who came to power this year with US blessing after Trump vetoed another candidate.

"We have a fantastic champion, a new champion," Trump said as he welcomed the Iraqi premier to the Oval Office. "He's been a great fighter and a great fan of America."

Trump said he had even decided to hold an unscheduled lunch with al-Zaidi because of their "tremendous chemistry."

The Iraqi's visit comes against the backdrop of renewed military escalation between the US and Iran. Washington and Tehran are Iraq's main allies but have long fought a proxy war over the country.

Zaidi has vowed to boost Iraq's fragile economy and disarm pro-Iran armed groups that have targeted US facilities.

He said he would not accept any armed groups outside state control once US forces leave Iraq on September 30, when the US-led anti-jihadist coalition's mission ends.

"On September 30th, American forces will leave, and American companies will enter," Zaidi said. "After 30 September, we will not allow any entity to bear arms outside the state."

Zaidi arrived in Washington on Monday for his first international visit since assuming office – a week-long trip during which he will also meet US officials and representatives of oil companies.

Trump hinted at likely oil deals with Iraq – a long-time obsession for a leader who earlier this year asserted control over Venezuela's vast reserves after toppling its leader Nicolas Maduro.

"We're going to be doing a lot of deals," Trump said. "We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil."