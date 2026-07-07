Trump praises Turkey's Erdogan and berates European allies for Iran war response as high-stakes NATO summit begins

Ankara, Turkey - President Donald Trump praised his "chemistry" with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he arrived in Ankara for a NATO summit Tuesday, while hitting out at European allies for their response to his war in Iran .

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan while criticizing NATO allies for not supporting his war with Iran. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump was greeted personally by Erdogan on the tarmac as he descended from Air Force One before being escorted through the empty streets of the Turkish capital by a guard of riders on white horses.

The summit comes at a fraught time for the 77-year-old transatlantic alliance, as Trump has lashed out at allies and Washington is stepping back from Europe.

"I was very disappointed with NATO," Trump said, sitting next to Erdogan at the Turkish leader's vast presidential palace.

"Frankly, if [the summit] weren't held in Turkey, where my friend happens to be a very strong leader, a very strong person, it's possible that I wouldn't have attended."

NATO officials are hoping Trump's strong relationship with the Turkish leader could help smooth over the bad blood caused by the Iran war.

"It's a chemistry that works between us," Trump said, praising his Turkish "friend."

In a potentially major boost for Erdogan, Trump said Washington would consider selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey after booting it out of the program in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of a Russian system.

Turkey has long sought to resolve the question of its readmittance to the F-35 program and the lifting of US sanctions that have soured ties and hampered Turkish defense projects.

"Mr. Trump has also personally given us his word on this matter," Erdogan said.