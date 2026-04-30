Trump pulls controversial surgeon general pick – and reveals surprising new nominee

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday pulled his embattled nominee for the country's surgeon general, whose confirmation was stalled as lawmakers voiced concern, including over her views on vaccines.

Trump has withdrawn his second nomination for surgeon general after fierce criticism from lawmakers. © Jim WATSON / AFP

Trump said he would offer a third nominee for the post, Nicole Saphier – a radiologist and director of breast imaging at a branch of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Saphier also frequently appears as a medical expert on Fox News.

Trump said Saphier "makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans."

Surgeon generals are nominated by the US president and can play key roles in communicating public health information, though their actual power is limited.

Trump's previous pick, Casey Means – a close ally of health chief and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – faced opposition from lawmakers from both parties needed to confirm her appointment.

Means was a vocal critic of the "medical establishment." She graduated from Stanford's medical school but left her subsequent surgical residency, instead becoming a wellness influencer and health products entrepreneur.

She pushed concepts popular with the Make America Healthy Again movement, notably that Americans are overmedicalized.

Lawmakers grilled Means over her views on vaccines as well as her medical experience.