Trump pushes proposal for new helipad at the White House

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly pushing for a brand-new helipad to be added onto the White House complex because the presidential helicopter keeps damaging the lawn.

President Donald Trump reportedly wants a new helipad to be added onto the White House complex so that the presidential helicopter stops damaging the grass. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

The report was first dropped by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, which said multiple sources had claimed that Trump wants a new helipad because Marine One helicopters have damaged the White House's South Lawn.

It has since been verified and reported on by numerous other outlets, including the New York Times, which said that he had raised the issue as part of a recent proposal to reshape the executive office and residence.

According to the plan, the helicopter pad would be 100 feet in diameter and painted with the presidential seal in black granite.

Marine One helicopters have, for years, been known to occasionally scorch the grass on the South Lawn during takeoff and landing due to their extremely hot engine exhaust. A new helipad would serve to eliminate this problem by replacing the grass with concrete.

In a statement cited by the NYT, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said that "President Trump has continued to make improvements at the White House and all around DC to benefit future presidents and Americans."

The helipad would be but another of Trump's numerous renovation projects, which have seen him douse the White House in gold and build a patio over the iconic Rose Garden.

Most notoriously, Trump knocked down the entire East Wing of the White House and began construction on a massive $400-million ballroom.