Trump pushes wild claim that Minnesota cyberattacked itself: "Grossly incompetent!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has claimed that Minnesota was behind a recent cyberattack on the state rather than Iran, as has been suggested by several federal offices.

On Friday, President Donald Trump claimed Minnesota was behind recent cyberattacks against its water systems, not Iran as federal officials believe. © Aaron Schwartz / AFP

On Friday, while speaking to press during a cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump took a moment to discuss reports of a cyberattack that targeted more than 30 of Minnesota's water systems earlier this week.

"We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so. I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent," the president insisted, without evidence.

When asked if he could rule out Iran carrying out the attack, Trump doubled down, repeating, "Minnesota is behind it."

"I think that Minnesota ought to get its act together. It's one of the worst-run states," he added.

Trump has been clashing with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz since he sent federal agents to the state to enact deportation sweeps as part of his aggressive immigration agenda.

His efforts, which Walz and residents vehemently opposed, resulted in violence and the fatal shootings of two US citizens.

Trump has also blamed Walz specifically for healthcare fraud that has been uncovered in the state – a scandal that ultimately led to the governor abandoning his bid for re-election.

In an X post responding to the president, Walz shared reporting that shows both federal and state officials believe Iran is responsible for the attack, and that other states have also been hit.