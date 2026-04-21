Trump raises red flag over Virginia redistricting vote: "Blatant partisan power grab"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently urged Virginians to vote against a redistricting ballot measure that could be a big win for Democrats.

President Donald Trump recently urged Virginia voters to vote against a redistricting ballot that could give Democrats a big advantage. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Monday evening, the president appeared on a tele-rally to Virginia voters, during which he described the measure as "a blatant partisan power grab that nobody's really ever seen anything like it."

"It's the liberal extremist Governor Abigail Spanberger, too bad, and the far-left Democrats in Richmond, after Spanberger promised Virginia voters that she would never do this," Trump argued.

"And if it passes, Virginia Democrats will eliminate four out of five congressional seats, so you're going to get just wiped out in terms of representation in Washington. That's what it's all about," he continued.



"Please get out and vote and vote no. It's very simple," the president added. "Just vote no."



The call came as Virginians prepare to vote on the measure on Tuesday, which could give state Democrats – who currently hold six of the 11 congressional seats – a massive 10-1 advantage if passed.

The measure from Democrats was pushed in response to redistricting efforts led by Republicans in states such as Texas and Mississippi that have given the party an advantage ahead of the midterm elections in November.