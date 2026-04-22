Trump reads passage from the Bible in bizarre video amid feud with Pope Leo XIV

Washington DC - President Donald Trump read a passage from the Old Testament in a bizarre video posted to social media weeks into a feud with Pope Leo XIV and amid backlash from an AI image depicting him as Jesus.

President Donald Trump recited a passage from the Old Testament in a bizarre stunt weeks into a bitter feud with Pope Leo XIV. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land," Trump said in a video message released on Tuesday by the White House.

The passage was from the Old Testament, 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, and was spoken by Trump as he sat at the Resolute Desk, flanked by the American flag as well as the flags of the US Marine Corps, Navy, and the presidency.

It came as part of a week-long event, titled America Reads the Bible, which is meant as a celebration of the US' 250th anniversary and has been organized by conservative Christian lobbying group Family Policy Alliance Foundation.

"This initiative invites Americans from every background to return to the spiritual foundation that has shaped our country – the Word of God," the event's website declares.

Accessing the website, users are immediately met with fundraising prompts, including a pop-up claiming that it's trying to raise $50,000 to "expand the reach of God’s Word across America."

Trump's participation in the event comes a little over a week after he triggered anger among many MAGA supporters by posting an AI picture of himself depicted as Jesus on Truth Social.