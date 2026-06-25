Trump "ready, willing, and able" to aid Venezuela after twin quakes claim dozens of lives

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the US stood "ready, willing, and able to help" Venezuela after the South American nation was hit by two powerful earthquakes.

Emergency workers are pictured in front of a damaged building after an earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. © REUTERS

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!"

Powerful twin earthquakes have killed 32 people and injured more than 700 in Venezuela, the nation's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday, after the massive shocks collapsed entire buildings and sent people running in panic.

Rescue workers and residents were seen clambering on piles of rubble in the hunt for survivors after the disaster that prompted Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.

The earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the same area of Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, causing buildings in the capital to crumble and forcing the closure of the country's main airport.

Addressing the nation early Thursday, Rodriguez said the government had "received reports of 32 deaths" and "more than 700 injured," adding she did not yet have data on the "hardest-hit region" of La Guaira, located near the capital.

Rodriguez said earlier that 20 aftershocks had followed the quakes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the US is "immediately deploying" rescuers and aid to Venezuela.

"America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela," Rubio wrote on X.

