Trump refiles lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over reporting on his ties to Epstein

New York, New York - President Donald Trump recently refiled his lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over their reporting on his ties to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after a judge threw it out.

President Donald Trump has refiled his defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

According to Reuters, the president refiled the complaint on Wednesday.

The lawsuit seeks $10 billion for a story regarding an alleged birthday card Trump wrote for Epstein, which featured the drawing of a naked woman, a bizarre dialogue between the friends, and Trump's signature.

"At the time of publication, defendants recklessly disregarded whether the defamatory statements were true and/or they purposefully avoided the discovery of the truth," the amended suit argued.

In a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Trump called the lawsuit a "powerhouse," and vowed that the Republican – who insists he did not make the card – will "continue to hold those who mislead the American People with Fake News and smears accountable for their actions."

The refiling comes after District Judge Darrin Gayles threw out the original suit back in April, as the judge did not believe Trump's complaint met the "actual malice" legal standard for public figures in defamation cases, which would require proving reporters knew the claims were false when they published them.