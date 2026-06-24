Trump refuses to sign bipartisan housing bill until Congress approves his controversial voting act

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will refuse to sign a landmark housing bill, passed by Congress with broad bipartisan support, until lawmakers approve legislation that would overhaul American elections and restrict voter registration.

Trump has refused to sign a new housing bill passed by both chambers of Congress until his controversial voting act is approved. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump, for months, has been calling for members of his Republican Party to ram through the SAVE America Act, a package that would impose strict new limits, including requiring all voters to show proof of citizenship like a passport when registering to vote, and photo identification to cast a ballot.

"Today's Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, just two hours before a ceremony scheduled to take place at the US Capitol.

The election reform measure has already failed in the Senate, and critics say it is a blatant effort to suppress voting in Democratic-leaning communities.

But Trump, who still regularly airs his false claims that he won the 2020 election, has repeatedly demanded passage of the bill, even as Republican leaders explain there is little chance of it passing in the chamber due to Senate rules and a lack of support among some Republican senators.

Trump's refusal to sign the bill may be mere political signalling. Under the Constitution, if the president does not sign a bill within 10 days while Congress is in session, and he does not veto the measure, it automatically becomes law.

The new housing bill passed on Tuesday with broad bipartisan support in Congress, including strong backing from Republicans who have touted it as a key accomplishment on affordability heading into November's midterm elections.

It is aimed at boosting housing supply, easing construction rules, and expanding access to home ownership as high rents, elevated mortgage costs, and a shortage of homes have become major political concerns.