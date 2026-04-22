Trump reportedly plans to send Afghans who helped US military to Congo

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly in talks to send a group of Afghans who served alongside US military members to Congo.

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering sending Afghans who fought with the US military to the Democratic Republic of Congo. © Jim WATSON / AFP

According to The New York Times, the administration is seeking to give the 1,100 Afghans two choices: either return to their birthhome, which is under Taliban rule, or build a new life in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The effort comes after Trump last year ended an initiative that allowed Afghans who fought for the US to apply to resettle in the country.

The group has been staying in Qatar for the past year since they were evacuated from the US for their safety, as they face danger of retaliation in their home country.

They include former members of the Afghan Special Operations forces, military interpreters, and family members of American service members – 400 of whom are children.

The move has been met with heavy criticism, as the DRC is currently entrenched in a displacement crisis, having faced conflict for years.

Shawn VanDiver, the president of the aid group AfghanEvac, argued that the group will "face certain death" in Afghanistan and will certainly not accept life in the DRC.

"Why would you go from the world's No. 1 refugee crisis to the world's No. 2 refugee crisis?" he added.