Trump revives 2020 election fraud claims ahead of midterms in bizarre, rambling address

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday evening used an address to the nation to revive sweeping and unsupported claims of voter fraud and Chinese meddling ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump used his primetime address to rehash unsubstantiated claims about election fraud and Chinese interference. © AFP/Saul Loeb/POOL

In an address from the White House, Trump portrayed the US electoral system as dangerously exposed to foreign interference and urged lawmakers to adopt new restrictions on voting, despite scant appetite for the measures even within his own Republican Party.

"We can never watch a stolen election again," Trump said, referring to his 2020 defeat by now-former President Joe Biden.

Trump said he was declassifying intelligence that showed, among other things, that China had illicitly acquired 220 million US voter files.

"Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history," Trump said.

Having claimed that more than 250,000 non-US citizens were registered to vote in four states, he went on to attack US broadcasters that refused to interrupt scheduled programming to carry his speech live. He specifically called out ABC and NBC, baselessly implying they were involved in election-rigging.

"They and others in the media are part of a plot," Trump said. "Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses."

Trump's claim that the 2020 election was "rigged" has never been substantiated with verifiable evidence. More than 60 lawsuits produced no ruling establishing fraud capable of changing the outcome. Recounts, audits, and his own Department of Justice also found no evidence.