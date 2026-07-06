Trump rings New York Stock Exchange bell to launch "Trump Accounts" for kids after funding boost from SpaceX and Dell Tech donors

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently launched his promised "Trump Accounts," which got a huge boost from one of the heads of SpaceX and more high-profile donors.

On Monday, President Donald Trump officially launched trading for his "Trump Accounts" initiative, with large contributions from several wealthy donors. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the president rang the bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the White House, marking the first day of trading for the program.

The initiative was included in Trump's flagship One Big Beautiful Bill and seeks to provide children with $1,000 investment accounts, which default to a diversified index fund.

It has already gotten a lot of support from wealthy donors such as Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, who contributed $6.25 billion for 25 million children under the age of 10 living in low-income areas.

During a press conference, Trump urged Americans to buy Dell computers, adding, "We're going to get him that money back one way or another."

Another contribution came from SpaceX President and CEO Gwynne Shotwell, who announced in an X post that she was donating $350 million in the company's stock to the program. The exec noted that her donation will go to "accounts of children (ages 11-17) that live in areas with lower average household incomes, with a bit more emphasis for those that live near our central Texas home."

Shotwell's contribution is notable as Elon Musk, the world's richest man and owner of SpaceX, once worked as a close advisor to Trump and continues to publicly support the president's agenda.