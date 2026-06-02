Trump rolls out stricter work requirements for Medicaid recipients

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently rolled out new, stricter work requirements that are expected to kick millions off of Medicaid.

On Monday, President Donald Trump's administration rolled out new work requirements for Medicaid recipients to continue receiving benefits. © Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Monday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shared a press release unveiling the new Interim Final Rule with Comment (IFC), which will now require certain Medicaid applicants and enrollees to "meet an 80 hours per month work requirement, through employment, education, work programs, or community service."



The rules establish standards on how states will now have to establish requirements and report "compliance" to the Trump administration.

Pregnant women, parents of young children, veterans with disabilities, and other groups suffering from conditions that significantly limit their ability to work will be exempt from the new requirements.

It also exempts those deemed "medically frail," though the release does not go into specifics on what that entails.

The new rules come as Trump has failed to deliver a solid health care plan as he promised while running for president, and he has paid seemingly little attention to the subject.

Most recently, Trump faced backlash after he said during a White House event that it's "not possible" for his administration to fund things like Medicaid because "we're fighting wars."