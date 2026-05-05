Trump says he exercises for "one minute a day max" as he pushes fitness test for kids

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday his exercise routine lasts at most a minute a day, as he signed an order to bring back a presidential fitness award for children.

Donald Trump (bottom r.) signed an order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test on Tuesday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speculation has swirled about the health of Trump – who was the oldest president ever inaugurated when he returned to power last year, and who turns 80 next month.

"I work out so much, like, about one minute a day, max. If I'm lucky," Trump said before signing the proclamation in the Oval Office.

Trump also joked about his lack of exercise with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who told a story about his father, Robert F. Kennedy, going on a 50-mile hike.

RFK Jr. said it would be a "breeze" for keen golfer Trump to do the same as "this guy walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend."

"When I'm not using the cart," Trump, who has frequently been pictured in a golf buggy, added in a mock-dramatic aside.

Golfers Gary Player and Bryson DeChambeau were with Trump for the signing of the order, which brings back the so-called Presidential Fitness Test award for schools.

Several school children were also alongside Trump as he cycled through a series of topics, including graphic descriptions of protest deaths in Iran.