Trump says he told US negotiators not to "rush into a deal" with Iran amid mounting criticism

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had told negotiators "not to rush into a deal" with Iran amid anticipation – and mounting criticism – of an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump recently revealed that he told negotiators "not to rush" a peace deal with Iran as he continues to face heavy criticism for the war. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."

The US has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports since April 13 after Tehran virtually halted traffic through the economically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began February 28.

"Both sides must take their time and get it right," Trump went on to say, while slamming the 2015 nuclear deal that former president Barack Obama agreed to with Iran.

"Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," Trump added.